The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling on governments across the world to offer airlines greater financial relief throughout 2021, as the "third wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the emergence of new variants of the disease, is exerting continued pressure on the industry, Senior Vice President for Member and External Relations Sebastian Mikosz told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling on governments across the world to offer airlines greater financial relief throughout 2021, as the "third wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the emergence of new variants of the disease, is exerting continued pressure on the industry, Senior Vice President for Member and External Relations Sebastian Mikosz told Sputnik in an interview.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges for the global aviation industry, as the world's airlines reported a record $118.5 billion full-year net loss in 2020, as countries closed their borders and international flight volumes plummeted.

Speaking at a press briefing on February 24, IATA President Alexandre De Juniac announced that the organization had revised its economic forecasts for 2021 downwards following the emergence of new COVID-19 variants over the winter, as the industry is now not expected to turn cash-positive until 2022.

According to IATA data, revenue passenger-kilometers in January 2021 were down 72.5 percent year-on-year, and Mikosz said that the "third wave" of the pandemic was hitting airlines' bottom lines hard.

"The 2021 outlook doesn't look too good yet, unfortunately. The so-called third wave, depending on which countries, which continents you are talking about, is hitting our industry this first quarter more severely than the first quarter of 2020, because in the first quarter of 2020 we could fly at least until March," the IATA senior vice president said.

The IATA, in a February 26 report, estimated that airlines would have to burn through $75 billion in cash reserves this year to stay afloat, rather than the $48 billion predicted this past December, and Mikosz said that governments should provide additional financial relief to support the industry.

"Airlines are burning cash to continue existing, so that's why we keep advocating for additional financial relief measures because our airlines, due to administrative decisions, cannot operate and provide their services, so therefore, they are burning cash on a pretty large scale," the IATA senior vice president remarked.

Despite the slump in passenger numbers, cargo volumes returned to their pre-crisis levels this past January, and passenger airlines have played a vital role in delivering COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies.

Mikosz noted that passenger airlines transported roughly 80 percent of the world's airfreight prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed his hope that they would be given greater credit for moving goods across the globe.

"I really hope that it [passenger airlines' role in delivering cargo] is going to be more visible, that despite having big commercial boats, there are goods, particularly like medical equipment, which need faster transport and cold chain conditions, and we can assure it as airlines," the IATA senior vice president commented.

Several leading airlines, including Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, received billions of Dollars in government bailouts last year during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials at Air France-KLM confirmed in February that talks were ongoing regarding a further injection of state funds into the French-Dutch carrier, which recorded a 7.1 billion-euro ($8.4 billion) net loss in 2020.