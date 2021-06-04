IATA Calls on EASA to Reverse Decision on Ban on Flights Over Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Friday urged the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to reverse its decision on a ban on flights over Belarus and called the move politically motivated.

"Aviation safety must never be politicized. IATA condemned the actions of the Belarus government and called for an independent investigation.

Banning European aircraft from using Belarusian airspace with a Safety Directive is also a politicization of aviation safety. This is a retrograde and disappointing development. EASA should rescind its prohibition and allow airlines to manage safety as they do each and every daywith their normal operational risk assessments," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said, as quoted in the association's statement.

The IATA also called on the EASA to "maintain the critical separation between politics and aviation safety issues.".