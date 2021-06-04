UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IATA Calls On EASA To Reverse Decision On Ban On Flights Over Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

IATA Calls on EASA to Reverse Decision on Ban on Flights Over Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Friday urged the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to reverse its decision on a ban on flights over Belarus and called the move politically motivated.

"Aviation safety must never be politicized. IATA condemned the actions of the Belarus government and called for an independent investigation.

Banning European aircraft from using Belarusian airspace with a Safety Directive is also a politicization of aviation safety. This is a retrograde and disappointing development. EASA should rescind its prohibition and allow airlines to manage safety as they do each and every daywith their normal operational risk assessments," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said, as quoted in the association's statement.

The IATA also called on the EASA to "maintain the critical separation between politics and aviation safety issues.".

Related Topics

Belarus From Government

Recent Stories

Those who used to claim themselves as democratic a ..

23 minutes ago

Huawei launches a new range of “Super Device” ..

30 minutes ago

Four killed, seven injured in accident

4 minutes ago

Property dispute claims 6 lives, injures two

4 minutes ago

11 arrested over wheelie, rash driving

4 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Federation Aware of Sizikova's Dete ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.