IATA Expects 55% Growth in Passenger Demand in 2021, 29% Less Than 2019 - Chief Economist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The International Air Transport Association projects that passenger demand will grow to 55 percent next year but still remain far lower than it was in 2019, IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"So, what does the outlook look like for 2021? Well, you can see here that we are expecting from 2020 levels a strong rising in travel - 55 percent -but as you can see that's from a low base," Pearce said. "And so, that level in 2021 is still something like 29 percent lower from where the air travel market was in 2019."

Pearce explained that the downturn was due to the recession, the sluggish pace of reopening borders and a slow return of passenger confidence.

With regard air cargo volumes, IATA expects to see them back up to 2019 levels by 2021, he added.

The airline industry has been hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic that has ground domestic and international travel to a halt.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Tuesday, more than 7.1 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, including nearly 407,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.