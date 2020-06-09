UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IATA Expects 55% Growth In Passenger Demand In 2021, 29% Less Than 2019 - Chief Economist

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:22 PM

IATA Expects 55% Growth in Passenger Demand in 2021, 29% Less Than 2019 - Chief Economist

The International Air Transport Association projects that passenger demand will grow to 55 percent next year but still remain far lower than it was in 2019, IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The International Air Transport Association projects that passenger demand will grow to 55 percent next year but still remain far lower than it was in 2019, IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"So, what does the outlook look like for 2021? Well, you can see here that we are expecting from 2020 levels a strong rising in travel - 55 percent -but as you can see that's from a low base," Pearce said. "And so, that level in 2021 is still something like 29 percent lower from where the air travel market was in 2019."

Pearce explained that the downturn was due to the recession, the sluggish pace of reopening borders and a slow return of passenger confidence.

With regard air cargo volumes, IATA expects to see them back up to 2019 levels by 2021, he added.

The airline industry has been hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic that has ground domestic and international travel to a halt.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Tuesday, more than 7.1 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, including nearly 407,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Wuhan March December 2019 2020 Market From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

10 minutes ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

26 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Milgem Class Corvette He ..

1 hour ago

Cabinet approves the reformation ofthe Board of Di ..

2 hours ago

India targeting Kashmiris to overcome shame receiv ..

2 hours ago

Over a decade of stable outlook: Ras Al Khaimah ma ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.