Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:27 PM

IATA Forecasts Airline Losses to Exceed $84Bln in 2020, $15Bln in 2021 - Chief Economist

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that the airline industry will loose more than $84 billion this year due to the restrictive measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus, while next year losses are projected to exceed $15 billion, IATA's Chief Economist Brian Pearce said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that the airline industry will loose more than $84 billion this year due to the restrictive measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus, while next year losses are projected to exceed $15 billion, IATA's Chief Economist Brian Pearce said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"What we've done today is to take a first look into the financial consequences of the restart period in 2020, 2021," Pearce said, noting that losses for the rest of the year are projected to total $84.3 billion.

Pearce also said IATA forecasts a significant rise of revenues in 2021 that will substantially, but not entirely, reduce losses.

"We are still expecting net losses of $15.8 billion as 2.8 percent of revenues [in 2021]," he said.

The IATA chief economist explained that the forecast was made under the assumption that the spread of the novel coronavirus will be steadily contained and will not result in a "second wave.

"

"In this particular forecast, we've not built in a second wave of COVID-19 and.� We are basing the forecast on the phased opening of markets, but we've been rather cautious on return of business travel and a return of passenger confidence. Obviously, we've built in the impact of the recession, which obviously damages the ability of people to travel," he said.

The airline industry has been hard-hit during the ongoing pandemic because domestic and international travel has ground to a halt.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Tuesday, more than 7.1 million cases have been reported worldwide and nearly 407,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

