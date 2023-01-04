IATA Head Slams Imposition of COVID-19 Restrictions on Travelers From China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, said on Wednesday that the decision by some countries to tighten COVID-19 measures for those arriving from China, including introducing mandatory testing, is ineffective and damaging to economies.

"Several countries are introducing COVID-19 testing and other measures for travellers from China, even though the virus is already circulating widely within their borders. It is extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years," Walsh said in a statement, released by the IATA.

According to the IATA chief, studies conducted after the arrival of the Omicron coronavirus variant showed that the introduction of travel restrictions made no difference to the peak spread of infections.

In this regard, Walsh noted, countries should listen to the advice of experts, including from the World Health Organization, who advise against travel restrictions.

Walsh added that COVID-19 could be managed without resorting to "ineffective measures that cut off international connectivity, damage economies and destroy jobs."

In December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and preparing to reopen its borders on January 8. The end of nearly three years of strict measures in a country of 1.4 billion people is feared to potentially lead to a massive spread of the disease across the globe.

Several countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Italy and Spain, have introduced restrictions on the entry of travelers from China after it relaxed domestic controls.