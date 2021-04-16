IATA Says UK Border Checks Put Travel Recovery at Risk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Global aviation body IATA warned the UK government that red tape at the border could threaten the long-awaited restart of travel next month.

"Lengthy UK Border checks could pose a major risk for a recovery in international travel," a statement read.

IATA said the government needed to speed up its efforts to digitalize the paper-based system used to manage coronavirus test and vaccination certificates. Long queuing, it said, compromised passengers' health.

"With just over a month to go, it is urgent that agreement is reached on what digital systems will be accepted... There is no time to lose," IATA said.

The United Kingdom hopes to restart international travel on May 17 amid pressure from the aviation industry, which has called for quarantine-free travel to resume ahead of the summer holiday season.