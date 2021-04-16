UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IATA Says UK Border Checks Put Travel Recovery At Risk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

IATA Says UK Border Checks Put Travel Recovery at Risk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Global aviation body IATA warned the UK government that red tape at the border could threaten the long-awaited restart of travel next month.

"Lengthy UK Border checks could pose a major risk for a recovery in international travel," a statement read.

IATA said the government needed to speed up its efforts to digitalize the paper-based system used to manage coronavirus test and vaccination certificates. Long queuing, it said, compromised passengers' health.

"With just over a month to go, it is urgent that agreement is reached on what digital systems will be accepted... There is no time to lose," IATA said.

The United Kingdom hopes to restart international travel on May 17 amid pressure from the aviation industry, which has called for quarantine-free travel to resume ahead of the summer holiday season.

Related Topics

United Kingdom May Border From Government Agreement Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

41 minutes ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

12 minutes ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

12 minutes ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

13 minutes ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

13 minutes ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.