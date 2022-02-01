European governments should lift all travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic for individuals who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, the European wing of the Airports Council International (ACI) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) European governments should lift all travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic for individuals who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, the European wing of the Airports Council International (ACI) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"ACI EUROPE and IATA urged European governments to lift all travel restrictions for fully vaccinated/recovered individuals holding a valid COVID Certificate - as advised by the new regime for travel within the EU, which comes into force today," the statement said.

Both organizations reinstated their position that current restrictions do not help prevent the spread of the coronavirus' Omicron variant, which is dominant in all parts of the world but produces mild cases. New surveys show pre-departure testing requirements are likely to be ineffective at stopping of the virus and will not have an impact on its future spread.

"With the coming into force today of the new regime for intra-EU/EEA (European Union/European Economic Area) travel, and in light of the robust data now made public, ACI EUROPE and IATA urge those countries which continue to deviate from the common EU framework to rapidly align with it," the statement said.

IATA and ACI specifically are urging the governments of Austria, Cyprus, Lithuania, Malta the Czech Republic to address this issue as a matter of urgency and abandon limitations, which they called "unnecessary and damaging."

The two groups also expressed confidence that vaccinated/recovered travelers should be subjected to a different regime whether they travel within the EU or come from other countries.

"The new regime for intra-EU/EEA travel is right to focus on a 'person-based approach' and to recognize that both vaccinated and recovered travelers should not be subjected to any restriction. But having common EU regimes has so far not prevented States from going their own way. This must stop," ACI EUROPE Director General Olivier Jankovec said.

The new regime, set out by an EU Council Recommendation adopted on 25 January, is based on the health status of travelers, rather than the epidemiological situation of their country or area of origin, the statement said.