Iberdrola buys US utility PNM Resources for $4.3 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola said Wednesday it is buying US utility PNM Resources for $4.3 billion in a friendly takeover

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola said Wednesday it is buying US utility PNM Resources for $4.3 billion in a friendly takeover.

PNM Resources is active in the US states of Texas and New Mexico and the deal values the company at $8.3 billion, Iberdrola said in a statement.