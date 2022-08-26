Iberia Express cancels 24 flights as strike looms

Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain's national carrier, said Friday it was cancelling 24 domestic flights from Sunday when its cabin crew starts a 10-day strike seeking higher pay

The upcoming walkout comes as Spain's airline sector is struggling with rolling strikes by staff at budget rivals EasyJet and Ryanair.

The cancellations, which relate to flights within Spain on August 28-30, will affect some 3,000 passengers, the airline said in a statement.

It said two-thirds of them have already been moved to other flights or offered alternative transportation.

The stoppage, which will run from August 28 to September 6, is backed by the USO and SITCPLA unions.

They are calling for a salary increase to compensate for soaring inflation, which in July stood at 10.8 percent.

So far, the airline has not yet decided how many more flights will be cancelled during the rest of the strike.

Iberia Express connects Madrid with about 40 cities across Europe.

Spain's national carrier Iberia is owned by IAG, which also owns British Airways and Ireland's Aer Lingus.