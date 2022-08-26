UrduPoint.com

Iberia Express Cancels 24 Flights As Strike Looms

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Iberia Express cancels 24 flights as strike looms

Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain's national carrier, said Friday it was cancelling 24 domestic flights from Sunday when its cabin crew starts a 10-day strike seeking higher pay

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain's national carrier, said Friday it was cancelling 24 domestic flights from Sunday when its cabin crew starts a 10-day strike seeking higher pay.

The upcoming walkout comes as Spain's airline sector is struggling with rolling strikes by staff at budget rivals EasyJet and Ryanair.

The cancellations, which relate to flights within Spain on August 28-30, will affect some 3,000 passengers, the airline said in a statement.

It said two-thirds of them have already been moved to other flights or offered alternative transportation.

The stoppage, which will run from August 28 to September 6, is backed by the USO and SITCPLA unions.

They are calling for a salary increase to compensate for soaring inflation, which in July stood at 10.8 percent.

So far, the airline has not yet decided how many more flights will be cancelled during the rest of the strike.

Iberia Express connects Madrid with about 40 cities across Europe.

Spain's national carrier Iberia is owned by IAG, which also owns British Airways and Ireland's Aer Lingus.

Related Topics

Europe Budget Madrid Ireland Spain July August September Sunday From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

COAS reaches Karachi, receives briefing on flood s ..

COAS reaches Karachi, receives briefing on flood situation & response

4 minutes ago
 PTI govt was itself imported: Gilani

PTI govt was itself imported: Gilani

4 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary reviews relief measures in flood-h ..

Chief Secretary reviews relief measures in flood-hit areas

4 minutes ago
 US Environmental Regulators Propose Labeling 'Fore ..

US Environmental Regulators Propose Labeling 'Forever Chemicals' as Hazardous Su ..

4 minutes ago
 China Announces Military Drills Near Taiwan as New ..

China Announces Military Drills Near Taiwan as New US Delegation Arrives on Isla ..

7 minutes ago
 Stokes eyes century as England build large lead ov ..

Stokes eyes century as England build large lead over South Africa

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.