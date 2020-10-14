UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iberia To Help Passengers Get Virus Test Before Flight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Iberia to help passengers get virus test before flight

Spanish airline Iberia said Wednesday it would offer its clients discounted Covid-19 tests before their flights, as a growing number of nations require incoming passengers to show a negative result to enter

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Spanish airline Iberia said Wednesday it would offer its clients discounted Covid-19 tests before their flights, as a growing number of nations require incoming passengers to show a negative result to enter.

Under an agreement signed with health services firm Quironprevencion, Iberia passengers will be able to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) virus test at one of its clinics for 20 percent less than the "market price", it said in a statement.

A standard PCR test, which provides results within 48 to 72 hours, costs between 130 Euros ($150) and 240 euros in Spain, according to Spanish consumer association OCU.

Iberia said this will "facilitate the procedure for all those travelling to destinations requiring passengers to present a PCR test certificate carried out a few hours or days before the date of arrival." Iberia is part of International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), alongside British Airways, Vueling and Air Lingus.

Airlines have been hammered by the pandemic and are pressing governments to introduce alternatives to blanket travel restrictions that are still hampering a traffic recovery.

Air traffic is down 70 percent this year when compared to 2019, according to the sector's main global body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Related Topics

Traffic Price Spain 2019 Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE enhances regional stature in addressing except ..

58 seconds ago

US Diplomat Seeks Expanded Military Ties With Part ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Navalny Reveals Names of Those Who Paid f ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister condemns Samungli road hand grenade ..

3 minutes ago

Dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine to Cost $ ..

5 minutes ago

PHA taking steps for beautification of city

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.