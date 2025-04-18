Iberian coaches Cardoso, Riveiro eye top South African prize

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Coaches Miguel Cardoso of Mamelodi Sundowns and Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates are chasing a first South African Premiership title as the season heads to a potentially thrilling climax.

Portuguese Cardoso joined the leaders last December, and is also eyeing success in the CAF Champions League, where Sundowns face title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt in the semi-finals.

Spaniard Riveiro has identical goals. Pirates lie second in the Premiership and meet Pyramids of Egypt in the other Champions League semi-final.

Pirates trail Sundowns by nine points in the South African title race, but have two games in hand over the table toppers, who are bidding for an eighth straight title.

The title contenders have already met twice. Sundowns won 4-1 at home and lost 2-1 away after conceding twice within five minutes of the kick-off.

Here, AFP Sport looks at five issues in the richest African national football league with a first prize of 20 million rand ($1.1 million/EUR940,000).

Title race

Sundowns have six matches to play, including four at home in Pretoria, while Pirates have four home and four away fixtures remaining.

After several seasons in which Sundowns finished first by wide margins, neutral followers are looking forward to a tense finish, which could go down to the wire.

While Sundowns boast a multi-national squad, including an Argentinian, Brazilian and Chilean, Pirates rely mainly on South Africans with Namibian veteran Deon Hotto among the foreigners.

CAF chase

Sundowns and Pirates are virtually certain to occupy the first two places and qualify for the 2025/2025 Champions League, the premier African club competition.

That leaves Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United as the main contenders to finish third, and secure a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup, the African equivalent of the Europa League.

Stellenbosch, who have reached the semi-finals of the current Confederation Cup, have 38 points, one more than Sekhukhune, who have played one match less.

Top 8

Finishing among the top eight clubs carries a bonus in South Africa of qualifying for a winners-take-all 10 million rand knockout competition early in the following season.

Clubs need only four matches to pocket that prize. Winning the Premiership earns double the Top 8 competition prize money, but the league season comprises 30 fixtures.

Kaizer Chiefs, the most popular South African club, are currently ninth, and desperate to avoid a second successive bottom-half finish and omission from the Top 8.

Danger zone

The Premiership has been reduced to 15 clubs after the expulsion of cash-strapped bottom club Royal AM for failing to honour league and cup fixtures since December.

Therefore, there will be no automatic relegation. The top-flight club finishing last will go into a double-round mini-league with two second division clubs for one Premiership place.

Cape Town City, who came second just two seasons ago, are in most danger of ending 15th. They have just four matches left, including Sundowns and Stellenbosch at home.

Promotion battle

Durban City hold a six-point lead with five rounds remaining and are on track to become second division champions and gain automatic promotion to the Premiership.

Casric stars, Orbit College and Kruger United all have 40 points, and are the leading challengers to finish second and third and enter play-offs with the bottom top-flight club.

There is a huge financial gap between top-flight and second division teams. Premiership clubs receive a 2.5 million rand monthly grant. Second division sides get 750,000.