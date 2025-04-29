IBM Announces It Will Invest $150B In US Over Next 5 Years
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) IBM plans to invest $150 billion in the US over the next five years, the tech giant announced on Monday.
The company said in a statement that the investment would help stimulate the economy and also help IBM accelerate its global leadership role in computing.
The statement said that over the next five years, a $150 billion investment plan is expected to boost quantum computer production in the country.
IBM's investment decision could make it one of the country's largest technology employers.
The firm could also have the world's largest quantum computer system and begin designing quantum computers in the US.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
More Stories From World
-
IBM announces it will invest $150B in US over next 5 years6 minutes ago
-
Feature: Nine hours without electricity in the north of Madrid16 minutes ago
-
Opposition wins Trinidad and Tobago election, returning Persad-Bissessar as PM26 minutes ago
-
First Hajj Flight from Malaysia heads to Saudi Arabia under Makkah Route initiative26 minutes ago
-
AstraZeneca 'firmly committed' to US amid tariff threat26 minutes ago
-
Inter slump puts season at risk ahead of daunting Barca trip26 minutes ago
-
China, Russia should strengthen coordination within BRICS: Chinese FM36 minutes ago
-
Australian doubles player Purcell accepts 18-month doping ban36 minutes ago
-
Markets boosted as Trump softens tariff pain for auto firms36 minutes ago
-
Hard-right upstarts eye big gains in local UK polls36 minutes ago
-
Citizens of Belarus, Russia, Ukraine in bus crash outside Warsaw36 minutes ago
-
Australian doubles player Purcell accepts 18-month doping ban56 minutes ago