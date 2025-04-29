Open Menu

IBM Announces It Will Invest $150B In US Over Next 5 Years

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM

IBM announces it will invest $150B in US over next 5 years

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) IBM plans to invest $150 billion in the US over the next five years, the tech giant announced on Monday.

The company said in a statement that the investment would help stimulate the economy and also help IBM accelerate its global leadership role in computing.

The statement said that over the next five years, a $150 billion investment plan is expected to boost quantum computer production in the country.

IBM's investment decision could make it one of the country's largest technology employers.

The firm could also have the world's largest quantum computer system and begin designing quantum computers in the US.

