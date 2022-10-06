UrduPoint.com

IBM To Announce $20Bln Investment In Semiconductors During Biden Visit - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 10:00 PM

IBM to Announce $20Bln Investment in Semiconductors During Biden Visit - White House

IBM will announce a $20 billion investment in semiconductors production in the United States over the next ten years during US President Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie, New York, later on Thursday, White Hosue spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) IBM will announce a $20 billion investment in semiconductors production in the United States over the next ten years during US President Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie, New York, later on Thursday, White Hosue spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"During the President's visit, the company will announce a $20 billion investment over the next decade in R&D (research and development) into design and manufacturing of semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence, and the quantum computing across the Hudson Valley," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Thursday.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese noted that another US company, Our Next Energy, announced its plans to invest $1.6 billion to produce large-capacity batteries in the United States.

In August, Biden issued an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.

Related Topics

Technology China Company Visit Poughkeepsie New York United States August Billion

Recent Stories

Dar for getting 'agriculture package' ready within ..

Dar for getting 'agriculture package' ready within week

2 minutes ago
 SGC company shows interest in developing AMI meter ..

SGC company shows interest in developing AMI metering for DISCOs in Pak

2 minutes ago
 Suspected street criminal held

Suspected street criminal held

2 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Irresponsible to Keep Funding ..

US Congressman Says Irresponsible to Keep Funding Ukraine Conflict Without Defin ..

4 minutes ago
 Jan Jamali urges students to work hard for making ..

Jan Jamali urges students to work hard for making name of country bright

4 minutes ago
 Guterres Extends Condolences to Thailand Over Nurs ..

Guterres Extends Condolences to Thailand Over Nursery Shooting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.