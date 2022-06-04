UrduPoint.com

ICAO Condemns N. Korea Missile Launches, Urges Respect For Int'l Civil Aviation Convention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) issued a statement on Friday denouncing the latest test missile launches by North Korea and called on Pyongyang to respect Convention on International Civil Aviation.

"During a meeting of its 226th Session this week, the ICAO Council condemned the continuation of unannounced missiles being launched by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which continue to pose a serious safety risk to international civil aviation, and occurred in defiance of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1718, 2270 and 2321," ICAO said. "The Council again urged the state to act in accordance with and respect for the Convention on International Civil Aviation, and to comply with applicable ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

"

The ICAO governing body reiterated that the organization's secretariat should avoid all technical activities with North Korea of a direct or indirect nature.

"The Council requested the Secretariat to continue to actively monitor the situation and to report any developments," ICAO said. "The Council further decided to submit this matter to all ICAO Member States at the 41st Session of the ICAO Assembly to convene in September this year, for their consideration in accordance with Article 54 k) of the Convention on International Civil Aviation."

North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles last week toward the Sea of Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss security in the region and trade.

