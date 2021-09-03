ICAO Confirms It Expects to Conclude Investigating Belarus Ryanair Incident by November

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) confirmed on Friday that it expects to complete the investigation into the Ryanair incident in November

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) confirmed on Friday that it expects to complete the investigation into the Ryanair incident in November.

"On 13 September, the Ryanair flight FR4978 Fact-Finding Investigation Team led by the ICAO Secretariat will provide a second update to the ICAO Council," an ICAO statement said.

"Pending the receipt of further information from States parties, investigation outcomes and conclusions are presently expected in November of this year, during the Council's 224th Session."