UrduPoint.com

ICAO Confirms It Expects To Conclude Investigating Belarus Ryanair Incident By November

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:34 PM

ICAO Confirms It Expects to Conclude Investigating Belarus Ryanair Incident by November

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) confirmed on Friday that it expects to complete the investigation into the Ryanair incident in November

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) confirmed on Friday that it expects to complete the investigation into the Ryanair incident in November.

"On 13 September, the Ryanair flight FR4978 Fact-Finding Investigation Team led by the ICAO Secretariat will provide a second update to the ICAO Council," an ICAO statement said.

"Pending the receipt of further information from States parties, investigation outcomes and conclusions are presently expected in November of this year, during the Council's 224th Session."

Related Topics

September November From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to ..

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to Afghan families at Emirates H ..

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accu ..

Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accuracy and disseminate informati ..

22 minutes ago
 China closely monitors situation in Afghanistan: W ..

China closely monitors situation in Afghanistan: Wang Wenbin

3 minutes ago
 Libyan army units use artillery in Tripoli clash

Libyan army units use artillery in Tripoli clash

3 minutes ago
 DC vows to resolve people problems at doorstep

DC vows to resolve people problems at doorstep

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Far East May Host Olympic Games - Putin

Russia's Far East May Host Olympic Games - Putin

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.