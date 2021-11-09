UrduPoint.com

ICAO Council Agrees To Defer Consideration Of Ryanair Flight Investigation Until Jan 2022

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council has agreed to postpone consideration of the Ryanair flight incident until January 2022, the ICAO said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council has agreed to postpone consideration of the Ryanair flight incident until January 2022, the ICAO said on Tuesday.

"Update: The ICAO Council has agreed to defer its consideration of the Ryanair Flight #FR4978 investigation report until its next session, in January 2022, due mainly to the volume of data submitted and additional State clarifications still being required," ICAO tweeted.

