UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICAO Council Chief Calls Urgent Meeting On May 27 To Discuss Ryanair Incident In Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:18 AM

ICAO Council Chief Calls Urgent Meeting on May 27 to Discuss Ryanair Incident in Minsk

Salvatore Sciacchitano, the president of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, called an urgent meeting in connection with the incident involving a Ryanair plane in Belarus, the organization said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Salvatore Sciacchitano, the president of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, called an urgent meeting in connection with the incident involving a Ryanair plane in Belarus, the organization said on Monday

"ICAO's Council President has called an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives to the ICAO Council, on 27 May, on the incident involving Ryanair Flight FR4978 in Belarus airspace on 23 May 2021. We will post further updates as available," it said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Belarus May Post

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

6 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

3 hours ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

3 hours ago

Russian Consul Meets With Parents of Russian Citiz ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Bans Live Coverage of Unauthorized Rallies ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.