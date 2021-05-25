ICAO Council Chief Calls Urgent Meeting on May 27 to Discuss Ryanair Incident in Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Salvatore Sciacchitano, the president of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, called an urgent meeting in connection with the incident involving a Ryanair plane in Belarus, the organization said on Monday

"ICAO's Council President has called an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives to the ICAO Council, on 27 May, on the incident involving Ryanair Flight FR4978 in Belarus airspace on 23 May 2021. We will post further updates as available," it said on Twitter.