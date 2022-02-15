UrduPoint.com

ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukraine-Related Matters - Russian Envoy

The list of items expected to be discussed during the ongoing 225th session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council does not have any questions related to Ukraine, Russia's envoy to the organization Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik

Some airlines, including Norwegian Air Lines and Dutch airline KLM, have decided to avoid flying over Ukraine owing to security concerns, while some carriers, including German Lufthansa and Polish LOT, as well as the foreign ministries of Austria, Czech and Lithuania, said they were closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and may suspend flights in the future. Turkish Airlines offered customers flights on different dates or a refund for tickets bought prior to February 14.

"The list of issues to be discussed at the 225th Session of the ICAO Council does not include any matters related to Ukraine," Gudkov said.

The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) told Sputnik earlier in the day that it recommended the country's airlines avoid Ukrainian airspace.

On Sunday, Ukrainian SkyUp airline said that international insurance companies have notified Ukrainian air carriers of the termination of aircraft insurance when flying over the country in the next 48 hours due to the risk of hostilities. Lessors, in turn, have demanded that Ukrainian airlines return all aircraft to the territory of the European Union.

Oleksandr Bilchuk, the head of the the country's aviation agency, said on Sunday that Ukrainian airspace remained open and there were no grounds for closing the sky. On the same day, Ukraine allocated about $600 million in guarantees to insurers and lessors to ensure the safety of flights over Ukraine.

Western countries and Kiev have repeatedly accused Russia of amassing thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border in preparation for an alleged incursion and provoking escalation in ties. Russia has denied these accusations, saying that it is not threatening anyone, and that the West is using the accusations as a pretext for deploying more NATO troops close to its borders.

