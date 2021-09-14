ICAO Council Did Not Discuss Ryanair Report Probe - Russian Delegation To Sputnik

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council has not discussed either the Ryanair incident or Belarus' Transport and Communications Minister Aleksei Avramenko's letter on Monday while a new date for discussions has not yet been set, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council has not discussed either the Ryanair incident or Belarus' Transport and Communications Minister Aleksei Avramenko's letter on Monday while a new date for discussions has not yet been set, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the ICAO Council did not discuss the report of the Secretariat team on the investigation of the incident in Minsk and the letter from Belarus' Minister of Transport and Communications Mr. Avramenko because they delayed the discussion of previous issues. A new date for discussing these issues has not yet been set," Gudkov said.