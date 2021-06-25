ICAO Council President Schedules Meeting on Ryanair Incident for Monday - Russia Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano has scheduled an additional meeting to address the Ryanair airplane incident for next Monday, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik.

"The President of the Council, Mr Sciacchitano, took the decision and organized an additional meeting of the Council on Monday 28 June 2021, which will discuss the document on the incident with the aircraft of the Irish airline Ryanair," Gudkov said.

The meeting was previously expected to be held on Saturday.