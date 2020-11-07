UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICAO Council States Call On Iran To Accelerate Investigation Into Ukrainian Plane Downing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:00 AM

ICAO Council States Call on Iran to Accelerate Investigation Into Ukrainian Plane Downing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Member states of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have called on Iran to speed up the investigation into the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane on January 8.

"We have had several exchanges with the Iranian CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] in which we urged its authorities to expedite the accident investigation in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 provisions," ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano said on Friday.

In line with the ICAO rules, the results of the investigation must be published within 12 months that will expire in January.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died.

The Iranian authorities said that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.

Related Topics

Accident Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Died Germany Tehran United Kingdom Sweden January From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

4 hours ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

5 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

5 hours ago

NCOC issues new guidelines to curb second wave of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.