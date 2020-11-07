ICAO Council States Call on Iran to Accelerate Investigation Into Ukrainian Plane Downing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Member states of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have called on Iran to speed up the investigation into the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane on January 8.

"We have had several exchanges with the Iranian CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] in which we urged its authorities to expedite the accident investigation in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 provisions," ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano said on Friday.

In line with the ICAO rules, the results of the investigation must be published within 12 months that will expire in January.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died.

The Iranian authorities said that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.