ICAO Did Not Get Full Answers in Ryanair Incident, Has Yet to Begin Probe - Russian Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has not gotten full answers to the raised questions about the Ryanair airplane incident and is yet to the matter, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik.

"The answers to the raised questions have not yet been received in full and the commission has not yet begun an investigation. After receiving answers to the questions posed, the commission will proceed with an investigation. The final report of the Investigative Commission will be presented to the Council Members at the 224 Fall ICAO Council Session," Gudkov said.