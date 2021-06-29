UrduPoint.com
ICAO Extends Investigation Into Ryanair Incident In Minsk - Lithuanian Transport Ministry

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has extended until September the investigation into the forced landing of a Ryanair commercial airplane in Minsk, the Lithuanian Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ICAO Council announced that it would take more time to investigate fully the incident due to lack of information. The next hearing is, therefore, scheduled for September, the ministry said.

Earlier this month, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik that the working document presented to the organization's board outlined the state of affairs on the investigation of this incident, including setting up an Investigative Commission. A range of questions was sent to a number of countries on the matter.

Russia did not take part in preparing the preliminary report.

On May 23, a Ryanair airplane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to have been fake.

Two of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel which Belarus designates as extremist, and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, were detained during the stopover.

Since the incident, the EU has blocked Belarus airlines from flying to the bloc and stopped carriers from its 27 nations from using Belarusian airspace.

The governments of the US, UK, Canada, and the European External Action Service called on the Belarusian authorities to immediately release all political prisoners, enact all the recommendations of the independent expert mission under the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Moscow Mechanism, and enter into a comprehensive and genuine political dialogue with representatives of the democratic opposition and civil society, facilitated by the OSCE.

