ICAO Forms Investigative Panel on Ryanair Incident, Determines Questions - Russian Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has formed an investigative panel into the Ryanair incident and has determined and sent several countries the questions in this regard, Russia's representative to the organization told Sputnik.

"The working document presented to the ICAO Council Members outlined the state of affairs on the investigation of this incident, namely: an Investigative Commission was formed; a range of questions to be answered has been determined; questions were sent to a number of countries on this matter," Gudkov said.