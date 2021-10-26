ICAO May Consider Report on Ryanair Incident on November 12 - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) may consider a report on the Ryanair flight, landed in Belarus, on November 12, Russia's envoy to the organization Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik.

"The Secretariat's interim report on the Ryanair landing in Minsk was discussed today. ICAO Secretary General Mr. (Juan Carlos) Salazar made a report, the essence of which was that the commission continues to collect information from the states parties to this conflict and the final report of the commission can be expected for discussion at the last meeting of the 224th session of the ICAO Council, provided that the commission is able to collect all the necessary materials," Gudkov said.

"The president of the council confirmed that consideration of the commission's final report.

.. is scheduled for November 12, if all the necessary information is received," he said.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to have been fake. Two passengers aboard the aircraft, Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labeled as extremist in Belarus), and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who is suspected of publishing the private data of Belarusian security services officers, were detained during the stopover at the airport.

The incident prompted a harsh reaction from the European Union, which imposed sanctions on Belarus.