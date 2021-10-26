UrduPoint.com

ICAO May Postpone Final Report On Ryanair Incident To February- Belarus Transport Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

ICAO May Postpone Final Report on Ryanair Incident to February- Belarus Transport Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Belarusian Ministry of Transport is not sure that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will be able to prepare the final report on the Rynair plane emergency landing in the Minsk airport during its current session, it may be postponed to February.

Russia's representative in the ICAO told Sputnik that the organization can consider the report on November 12 if it receives all the necessary information by this date.

"There is no confidence that the group will prepare the final report during the current 224th session, it can be postponed to the next session set for February 2022," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday after the ICAO Council discussed the interim report about the work of a group investigating the Ryanair incident.

