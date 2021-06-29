UrduPoint.com
ICAO Meeting On Ryanair Incident Held In 'Working Atmosphere' - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:03 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) A Monday meeting by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that addressed the preliminary report into the Ryanair incident was held in a "working atmosphere," with Council members agreeing with the work done by the organization's secretariat, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The meeting took place in a working atmosphere," Gudkov said. "Council members agreed with the work done by the ICAO Secretariat."

More Stories From World

