ICAO Meeting on Ryanair Incident Held in 'Working Atmosphere' - Russian Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) A Monday meeting by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that addressed the preliminary report into the Ryanair incident was held in a "working atmosphere," with Council members agreeing with the work done by the organization's secretariat, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The meeting took place in a working atmosphere," Gudkov said. "Council members agreed with the work done by the ICAO Secretariat."