ICAO Opens Probe Into Incident With Ryanair Flight in Belarus - Irish Transport Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization is launching an investigation into the incident with the flight of the Irish airline Ryanair, which had to make an emergency landing in Minks after over a bomb threat that later proved to be false, the Irish Department of Transport said on Thursday.

"Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD welcomes the decision of the International Civil Aviation Union (ICAO) to launch an investigation into the incident which took place in Belarus on the 23rd of May involving the coercive forced landing of a Ryanair flight and the detention of a journalist and another passenger," the department said in a statement.

"The ICAO is due to produce an interim report by the 25th of June," it added.