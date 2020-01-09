UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICAO Ready To Assist Probe Of Ukraine Airline Crash - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:40 AM

ICAO Ready to Assist Probe of Ukraine Airline Crash - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is ready to assist the probe into the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, the UN agency said in a statement.

The Boeing 737-800 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. It was flying to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals.

"ICAO is in contact with the States involved and will assist them if called upon. Its leadership is stressing the importance of avoiding speculation into the cause of the tragedy pending the outcomes of the investigation," the release said on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier also said it is too early to speculate on the possible causes of the crash.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Tehran Kiev Justin Trudeau All Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

6 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

7 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

7 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

7 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

7 hours ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.