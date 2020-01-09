ICAO Ready to Assist Probe of Ukraine Airline Crash - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is ready to assist the probe into the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, the UN agency said in a statement.

The Boeing 737-800 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. It was flying to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals.

"ICAO is in contact with the States involved and will assist them if called upon. Its leadership is stressing the importance of avoiding speculation into the cause of the tragedy pending the outcomes of the investigation," the release said on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier also said it is too early to speculate on the possible causes of the crash.