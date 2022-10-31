UrduPoint.com

ICAO Report On Ryanair Plane Grounding Biased In Favor Of West - Russian Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 09:24 PM

ICAO Report on Ryanair Plane Grounding Biased in Favor of West - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) report regarding the grounding of the Ryanair aircraft on May 23, 2021, in Belarus is biased against countries with which the so-called collective West wants to settle scores, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"We have every reason to believe that the process of the so-called fact finding as regards the event in actual fact was nothing other than the widely practiced settling of scores by Western countries with the countries they dislike," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council.

The idea was to make sure that the ICAO report was political in nature and this could be used to justify the unlawful restrictions against Belarus, Polyanskiy added.

On May 23, 2021, the Belarus authorities diverted the Ryanair airplane to Minsk from its original route from Athens to Vilnius due to a bomb threat that turned out to be false. The authorities arrested Belarusian opposition activist Roman Pratasevich and his girlfriend when the airplane landed in Minsk.

