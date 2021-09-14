UrduPoint.com

ICAO Reports Number Of Air Traffic Accidents Grows By 16% Between 2018, 2019

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

ICAO Reports Number of Air Traffic Accidents Grows by 16% Between 2018, 2019

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The number of air traffic accidents ticked up by 16% between 2018 and 2019, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said on Monday.

"Yearly accident statistics indicate an increase in both the total number of accidents as well as the global accident rate in 2019.

From 2018 to 2019, there was a 16 per cent increase in the total number of accidents, as reported by (member) States," the ICAO said in its annual safety report.

Additionally, the accident rate per million departures increased by 12% - from 2.6 to 2.9 - in that timeframe, according to the international aviation body.

However, the number of fatalities dropped by 275 to 239 in 2019, while the number of fatal accidents dropped from 11 to six, the report said.

Related Topics

Accident Traffic 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Ch ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sends 60 t ..

1 hour ago
 Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic fa ..

Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic facilities to masses: Qayyum Nia ..

1 hour ago
 US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Ar ..

US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup - Pentag ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to ..

Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to four

1 hour ago
 New UK news channel loses star name after choppy s ..

New UK news channel loses star name after choppy start

1 hour ago
 Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 aft ..

Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 after crowd trouble

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.