ICAO Reports Number of Air Traffic Accidents Grows by 16% Between 2018, 2019

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The number of air traffic accidents ticked up by 16% between 2018 and 2019, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said on Monday.

"Yearly accident statistics indicate an increase in both the total number of accidents as well as the global accident rate in 2019.

From 2018 to 2019, there was a 16 per cent increase in the total number of accidents, as reported by (member) States," the ICAO said in its annual safety report.

Additionally, the accident rate per million departures increased by 12% - from 2.6 to 2.9 - in that timeframe, according to the international aviation body.

However, the number of fatalities dropped by 275 to 239 in 2019, while the number of fatal accidents dropped from 11 to six, the report said.