UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICAO Says Created Task Force On Aviation Recovery After COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

ICAO Says Created Task Force on Aviation Recovery After COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced the creation of a special task force on recovering the aviation industry that is heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In response to the serious impacts being felt across the international civil aviation sector as a result of COVID-19, and the need for wide-ranging government and industry coordination to help reconnect the world, Representatives from the 36 countries on the Governing Council of the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have established a new COVID-19 Aviation Recovery Task Force," the ICAO said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The new body will focus on identifying and recommending strategic priorities and policies for countries and companies.

"The new Council Task Force is composed of Council Members and high-level aviation industry representatives including the Directors General of all major air transport industry associations.

UN entities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) are also represented, as well as the heads of several national and regional aviation administrations," the statement noted.

The task force will be headed by Philippe Bertoux, a representative for France on the ICAO Council.

"The Council expects the first outcome by the Task Force by the end of May 2020," the ICAO added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World United Nations France March May 2020 All From Government Industry Million UNWTO Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Federal Reserve maintains interest rate near zero

7 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

8 hours ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

8 hours ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

9 hours ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.