ICAO Says Created Task Force on Aviation Recovery After COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced the creation of a special task force on recovering the aviation industry that is heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In response to the serious impacts being felt across the international civil aviation sector as a result of COVID-19, and the need for wide-ranging government and industry coordination to help reconnect the world, Representatives from the 36 countries on the Governing Council of the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have established a new COVID-19 Aviation Recovery Task Force," the ICAO said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The new body will focus on identifying and recommending strategic priorities and policies for countries and companies.

"The new Council Task Force is composed of Council Members and high-level aviation industry representatives including the Directors General of all major air transport industry associations.

UN entities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) are also represented, as well as the heads of several national and regional aviation administrations," the statement noted.

The task force will be headed by Philippe Bertoux, a representative for France on the ICAO Council.

"The Council expects the first outcome by the Task Force by the end of May 2020," the ICAO added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.