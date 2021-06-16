UrduPoint.com
ICAO Says Expects Report On Ryanair Incident At Council's Next Session

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:48 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced in a release on Thursday that a report in the probe into the Ryanair incident is expected at the next session of the Council in September.

"As RFI [Requests for Information] responses are still being sought, the investigation is ongoing, with a report expected at the Council's next session, which begins on 13 September," the release said. "The ICAO fact-finding investigation is being led by its Aviation Security team, with additional support from experts in the areas of Aircraft Operations, Air Navigation, and International Aviation Law."

