UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICAO Says Received From Iran Preliminary Report On Ukrainian Plane Crash

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:20 AM

ICAO Says Received From Iran Preliminary Report on Ukrainian Plane Crash

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said it had received from Iran a preliminary report on the Ukrainian International Airlines' plane crash near Tehran.

"Consistent with the provisions contained in Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention (Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has received official notification and a preliminary accident report from the Islamic Republic of Iran surrounding the loss of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS-752 near Tehran," ICAO said in a statement on late Thursday.

"ICAO continues to call for diminished speculation on the possible causes of the accident until the Annex 13 investigation is permitted to be concluded and its official results are confirmed," the statement added.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board. The accident took place minutes after Iran's massive missile attack on US bases in Iraq in response to the killing of the Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani. Tehran has said, citing preliminary data, that the reason behind the incident was a technical malfunction, while US President Donald Trump has expressed his doubts about that being the case.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Ukraine Iran Iraq Trump Tehran Kiev Chicago All From Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

3 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

3 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

3 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

3 hours ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

3 hours ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.