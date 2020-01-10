ICAO Says Received From Iran Preliminary Report on Ukrainian Plane Crash

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said it had received from Iran a preliminary report on the Ukrainian International Airlines' plane crash near Tehran.

"Consistent with the provisions contained in Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention (Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has received official notification and a preliminary accident report from the Islamic Republic of Iran surrounding the loss of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS-752 near Tehran," ICAO said in a statement on late Thursday.

"ICAO continues to call for diminished speculation on the possible causes of the accident until the Annex 13 investigation is permitted to be concluded and its official results are confirmed," the statement added.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board. The accident took place minutes after Iran's massive missile attack on US bases in Iraq in response to the killing of the Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani. Tehran has said, citing preliminary data, that the reason behind the incident was a technical malfunction, while US President Donald Trump has expressed his doubts about that being the case.