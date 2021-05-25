UrduPoint.com
ICAO Secretariat Does Not Comment On Ryanair Incident Until May 27 ICAO Council Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

The Secretariat of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) cannot comment on the incident with the Ryanair aircraft until the situation is considered at a meeting on May 27, ICAO spokesperson told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Secretariat of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) cannot comment on the incident with the Ryanair aircraft until the situation is considered at a meeting on May 27, ICAO spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier, the head of the ICAO Council called an urgent meeting of 36 representatives on May 27 in connection with the incident with the Ryanair plane in Minsk.

"ICAO Council states were invited to meet on May 27 to review and discuss the latest information available on this matter. Until then, the secretariat cannot proactively comment on discussions or even speculate about their nature, including issues possibly related to international law," the spokesperson said.

He noted that state cooperation within the framework of ICAO was governed by the Chicago Convention, the text of which is available on the organization's website.

