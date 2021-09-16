UrduPoint.com

ICAO To Consider Preliminary Report On Ryanair Incident In October - Belarusian Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:37 PM

ICAO to Consider Preliminary Report on Ryanair Incident in October - Belarusian Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) notified Belarus that the consideration of the preliminary report on the Ryanair plane incident was postponed to October, the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department told Sputnik on Thursday.

Russia's representative at the ICAO, Sergey Gudkov, told Sputnik earlier that the ICAO council did not discuss the preliminary report on the incident at its meeting held on September 13, as consideration of other issues on the agenda took too long. Gudkov also said no new date for discussion was set.

"The ICAO notified the Belarusian side of postponing the consideration of the preliminary report on the Ryanair aircraft incident to October," the aviation department said.

