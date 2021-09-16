ICAO to Consider Preliminary Report on Ryanair Incident in October - Belarusian Ministry

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) notified Belarus that the consideration of the preliminary report on the Ryanair plane incident was postponed to October, the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department told Sputnik on Thursday

Russia's representative at the ICAO, Sergey Gudkov, told Sputnik earlier that the ICAO council did not discuss the preliminary report on the incident at its meeting held on September 13, as consideration of other issues on the agenda took too long. Gudkov also said no new date for discussion was set.

"The ICAO notified the Belarusian side of postponing the consideration of the preliminary report on the Ryanair aircraft incident to October," the aviation department said.