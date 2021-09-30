ICAO to Consider Preliminary Report on Ryanair Incident on October 25 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) A preliminary report on the Ryanair incident in Minsk will be presented in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) headquarters in Canada's Montreal on October 25, the head of the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department, Artem Sikorsky, said on Thursday.

"The preliminary report on the Ryanair aircraft incident in Minsk will be presented in the ICAO headquarters in Montreal on October 25 ... We expect to take part in the meeting in person. Previous meetings were held online. All the participants will come to the ICAO headquarters in Montreal. We are currently discussing the composition of our delegation," Sikorsky said.