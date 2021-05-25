ICAO to Lead Investigation of Ryanair Incident in Minsk - European Commission Spokesperson

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will lead the investigation into the Ryanair plane incident in Minsk, European Commission spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker told Sputnik when asked about the possibility of the commission's participation in the probe.

"The international civil aviation organisation (ICAO) will be in the lead for this investigation. In the meantime, the Commission is working, in close cooperation with the Member States, on the implementation of the conclusions of the European Council," De Keersmaecker said.