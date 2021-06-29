ICAO To Submit Report On Ryanair Incident In Minsk On September 13 - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:02 PM
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will submit its report on the emergency landing of a Raynair plane in Minsk on September 13, the Belarusian state broadcaster Belta reported on Tuesday, citing the country's aviation authorities
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will submit its report on the emergency landing of a Raynair plane in Minsk on September 13, the Belarusian state broadcaster Belta reported on Tuesday, citing the country's aviation authorities.
According to Belta, the ICAO council made a decision to present the report for the purpose of establishing the facts related to the Ryanair incident in late May after a meeting.