ICAO to Submit Report on Ryanair Incident in Minsk on September 13 - Reports

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will submit its report on the emergency landing of a Raynair plane in Minsk on September 13, the Belarusian state broadcaster Belta reported on Tuesday, citing the country's aviation authorities

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will submit its report on the emergency landing of a Raynair plane in Minsk on September 13, the Belarusian state broadcaster Belta reported on Tuesday, citing the country's aviation authorities.

According to Belta, the ICAO council made a decision to present the report for the purpose of establishing the facts related to the Ryanair incident in late May after a meeting.