ICAO to Submit Report on Ryanair Incident in Minsk on September 13

MOSCOW/MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will submit its report on the emergency landing of a Raynair plane in Minsk on September 13, the ICAO said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian state broadcaster Belta reported, citing the country's aviation authorities, that the ICAO council made a decision to present the report for the purpose of establishing the facts related to the Ryanair incident in late May after a meeting.

"The Council also ... reviewed an interim report resulting from a fact-finding investigation led by the ICAO Secretariat into events surrounding Ryanair flight FR 4978 in Belarus.

This investigation is ongoing, with a report expected at the Council's next session, which begins on 13 September," the ICAO tweeted.

On May 23, a Ryanair airplane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to have been fake. Two of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Belarus designates as extremist, and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, were detained during the stopover. Since the incident, the EU has blocked Belarus airlines from flying to the bloc and stopped carriers from its 27 nations from using Belarusian airspace.