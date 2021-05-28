ICAO Underlies Importance of Establishing Facts in Ryanair Diversion to Belarus- Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Caouncil said during an urgent meeting that establishing the facts of the Ryanair airplane diversion in Belarus is of the utmost importance.

"At a special meeting convened, the ICAO Governing Body underlined the importance of establishing the facts of what happened, and of understanding whether there had been any breach by any ICAO Member State of international aviation law, including the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) and its Annexes," the ICAO Council said in a statement following the meeting on Thursday.