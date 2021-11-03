UrduPoint.com

ICAO Unlikely To Present Ryanair Incident Report In November - Russian Envoy

ICAO Unlikely to Present Ryanair Incident Report in November - Russian Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will unlikely submit its final report on the Ryanair flight that landed in Belarus by mid-November as was previously expected and may postpone doing so until the beginning of the next year, Russian Envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik.

"Indeed, I have no confidence that the final report will be presented to the ICAO Secretariat Commission of Inquiry on November 13," Gudkov said. "I believe that they will inform us all again that the process of collecting information is ongoing and the final analysis will be presented at the next session of the ICAO Council at the next 225 Session of the ICAO Council in January-February 2022.

Last week, The Belarusian Ministry of Transport said it was not sure that the ICAO will be able to prepare the final report on the Rynair plane emergency landing at the Minsk airport during its current session.

Also last week, Gudkov told Sputnik that ICAO can consider the report on November 12 if it receives all the necessary information by that date

