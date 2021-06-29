UrduPoint.com
ICAO Will Not Hold Meetings On Ryanair Incident Until Final Report Issued - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will not have any additional meetings in the Ryanair incident before the organization's final report is released in September, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Presidential instructions were given to the members of the commission of inquiry: to submit the final report on the results of the investigation on September 13," Gudkov said. "There will be no additional meetings."

