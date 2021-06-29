ICAO Will Not Hold Meetings on Ryanair Incident Until Final Report Issued - Russian Envoy

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will not have any additional meetings in the Ryanair incident before the organization's final report is released in September, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will not have any additional meetings in the Ryanair incident before the organization's final report is released in September, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Presidential instructions were given to the members of the commission of inquiry: to submit the final report on the results of the investigation on September 13," Gudkov said. "There will be no additional meetings."