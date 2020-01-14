UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICAO Will Provide Expert Advice In Investigation Of Boeing 737-800 Plane Crash In Iran

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:00 AM

ICAO Will Provide Expert Advice in Investigation of Boeing 737-800 Plane Crash in Iran

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has accepted Iran's invitation to provide expert advice in the investigation of the Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane crash, ICAO said in a statement.

"Noting that all relevant States have been granted the right to participate in the investigation in compliance with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation), ICAO has appointed senior and expert technical staff who will now serve as advisors and observers with respect to States' interactions and interpretations relevant to Annex 13 investigation provisions," ICAO said on Monday.

The Boeing 737-800 plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after takeoff from a Tehran airport last week, on January 8 - the same day that Iran struck US bases in Iraq with missiles.

The Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the aircraft, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation.

On Monday, Abu al-Fadyl Mousavi Beyuki, deputy chairman of Iran's parliamentary committee on urban development, told Sputnik that the erroneous launch of an Iranian missile that struck the passenger aircraft was the result of poor coordination with newly-installed air defense systems located near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iranian officials have expressed regret for the accident, and government spokesman Ali Rabiei announced on Monday that President Hassan Rouhani is following up on a number of issues related to the crash, which resulted in the death of all 176 people on board, including citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Accident Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Poor Canada Iraq Germany Tehran Same United Kingdom Sweden January All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japanâ€™s Prime Minster witness ..

6 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

7 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

7 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

7 hours ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.