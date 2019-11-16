ICC authorises probe into alleged Myanmar Rohingya abuse

(@imziishan)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The International Criminal Court on Thursday gave the green light for a long-awaited full probe into Myanmar 's alleged crimes against Rohingya Muslims including violence and forced deportations.

The Hague-based war crimes court said in a statement it "authorised the prosecutor to proceed with an investigation for the alleged crimes within the ICC's jurisdiction" relating to Myanmar.