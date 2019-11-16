ICC Authorises Probe Into Alleged Myanmar Rohingya Abuse
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:34 AM
The International Criminal Court on Thursday gave the green light for a long-awaited full probe into Myanmar's alleged crimes against Rohingya Muslims including violence and forced deportations
The Hague-based war crimes court said in a statement it "authorised the prosecutor to proceed with an investigation for the alleged crimes within the ICC's jurisdiction" relating to Myanmar.