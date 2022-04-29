UrduPoint.com

ICC Chief Prosecutor Say He Hopes To Reach Memorandum Of Understanding With Libya

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 01:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan said on Thursday that he hopes to reach a memorandum of understanding with the government of Libya in near future.

"I hope a memorandum of understanding could be devised over the next period," Khan said at the United Nations Security Council.

Khan acknowledged that he wanted to visit the country in recent months but accepted advice to postpone the trip for various reasons, including elections. He also mentioned that technical discussions between his colleagues and the Libyan officials are already taking place.

"I am hoping in the next period to have high-level interactions with the Libyan authorities and also create a more systematic and structured approach to working level discussions between my office and the Libyan authorities, so that we can move things forward," he said.

The UN has facilitated peace efforts in Libya since the overthrow of President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, which left the country split between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and the rival Libyan National Army. The UN succeeded in bringing about a ceasefire and launching a political dialogue, which may now be compromised.

