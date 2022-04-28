UrduPoint.com

ICC Chief Prosecutor Says Sent 3 Communications To Russia On Ukraine, Moscow Yet To Reply

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan said on Wednesday that he sent three communications to Russia on Ukraine, but Moscow has yet to reply.

"I have sent three communications to the Russian Federation. I have not received a reply, but I will keep trying," Khan said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Khan also noted that 43 countries have referred the situation in Ukraine to the ICC.

He also promised to conduct investigations and expressed the need to "mobilize the law" in order to protect civilians regardless of their nationality.

On February 24, Russia said it launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

