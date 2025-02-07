ICC 'condemns' US sanctions, vows to 'continue providing justice'

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The International Criminal Court on Friday hit back after US President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on the institution, vowing it would continue to provide "justice and hope" around the world.

"The ICC condemns the issuance by the US of an Executive Order seeking to impose sanctions on its officials and harm its independent and impartial judicial work," the court said in a statement.