ICC Confirms Receiving Request To Probe Migrant 'Genocide' In Poland

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 01:10 AM

ICC Confirms Receiving Request to Probe Migrant 'Genocide' in Poland

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it had been asked to investigate allegations of "genocide" of migrants in Poland.

"We can confirm... we have received a communication as the sender has made that fact public," the Hague-based court said.

Systemowa Ochrona Praw, a Belarusian nonprofit advocating for human rights, said that it had urged the ICC to look into "inhumane treatment of refugees" by Polish border guards during last year's crisis on the border with Belarus.

The ICC told Sputnik that it would analyze the materials submitted "with full independence and impartiality."

"The first step of that process is to assess whether the communication concerns matters that are manifestly outside the jurisdiction of the Court," the court said.

The nonprofit represents Emil Czeczko, a Polish soldier who Belarusian authorities say asked them for political asylum in December. He accused Polish security forces in an interview of shooting and killing more than 240 migrants at the border.

>