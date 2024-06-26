ICC Convicts Timbuktu Police Chief Of War Crimes
Published June 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The International Criminal Court on Wednesday convicted a police chief of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during a reign of terror in the fabled Malian city of Timbuktu.
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, 46, was found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including torture and outrages upon personal dignity.
Presiding judge Antoine Kesia-Mbe Mindua said Al Hassan played a "key role" overseeing punishments as police chief when militants seized control of Timbuktu for almost a year from early 2012.
A timetable for his sentencing will be handed down soon.
Dressed in a yellow robe and white headdress, Al Hassan sat impassively throughout the nearly two-hour verdict with arms folded.
Al Hassan was also involved in interrogations where torture was used to extract confessions, Mindua said.
Mindua laid out in detail the reign of terror under the militants in Timbuktu.
